Video: Jude Bellingham continues to impress with a lovely finish for Dortmund vs Man City

Jude Bellingham still needs to be seen as an outsider for the England squad this summer, but if he and Borussia Dortmund keep pushing on in the Champions League then he really does need to be considered.

He’s opened the scoring for Dortmund tonight with a lovely finish, and they do now lead on away goals although there’s plenty of time left in this one:

As is usually the case with Dortmund Haaland also needs a shout out for chasing the ball down like a maniac, but that finish from Bellingham is just as impressive.

