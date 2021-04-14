Video: Liverpool star Andy Robertson ready to fight Casemiro after Real Madrid star’s hard foul on pal James Milner

In the 24th minute of this evening’s Champions League quarter-finals tie between Liverpool and Real Madrid, a brawl was on the brink when Casemiro cut down James Milner with a nasty foul.

Casemiro, who was limping himself just seconds earlier, cut Milner with a hard scissoring tackle when the ball was played towards the veteran midfielder from Andy Robertson down the left flank.

The incident occurred right in front of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and the German’s reaction was as expected. Robertson also burst into anger after the foul, throwing his arms up and running over.

Robertson immediately squared up with Casemiro but after the duo locked eyes and some fierce screaming from the Scotsman, the Reds left-back eased off after being brushed away by Klopp.

Pictures from BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Thomas Tuchel may write off big-money Frank Lampard signing as Chelsea eye swap transfer with Juventus Video: Jude Bellingham continues to impress with a lovely finish for Dortmund vs Man City Video: Real Madrid bus has window shattered after arriving in Liverpool before Champions League tie

Who would you back if Robertson and Casemiro really came to blows?