Menu

Video: Savage Neymar celebrates in Joshua Kimmich’s face at full-time after PSG knock out Bayern

Bayern Munich
Posted by

Neymar opted against keeping it classy after PSG win over Bayern Munich, instead choosing to celebrate in the face of Joshua Kimmich.

While PSG were defeated on the night against the European champions, the three away goals they scored at the Allianz Arena proved sufficient to take them through to the semi-finals, thanks to their resolute defending at the Parc des Princes.

MORE: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ‘insulted’ me states Porto boss Conceicao in clash at full-time whistle

Neymar stole the headlines from teammate Kylian Mbappe with a stunning, man of the match display on the night, before capping it all off with a moment which he’ll probably not reflect on with a great deal of pride.

Neymar was at his very best for PSG against Bayern Munich.

Whether it was the emotions running high, or Kimmich had said something which didn’t sit right with Neymar, the PSG talisman celebrated right in the German midfielder’s face after the full-time whistle had blown.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Real Madrid forward discusses the current form of Vinícius Júnior
Manchester United lead race for Aston Villa star with significant budget set aside by Red Devils as Villains expect ‘monster’ bid
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel ‘insulted’ me states Porto boss Conceicao in clash at full-time whistle

With Bayern having been knocked out of the competition, this is the last thing that Kimmich would have needed.

More Stories Joshua Kimmich Neymar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.