Video: Absolute scenes as PSG party in the Parc des Princes dressing room after knocking out holders Bayern

Bayern Munich
The PSG dressing room erupted in celebration after their progression to the Champions League semi-finals for a second season on the trot.

With the Ligue 1 champions having been defeated by Bayern Munich in the final of last year’s competition, the wounds will still be raw, with the need for vengeance likely what gave them that extra edge to keep the Germans out last night.

MORE: Video: Savage Neymar celebrates in Joshua Kimmich’s face at full-time after PSG knock out Bayern

PSG, while they were defeated on the night, were nothing short of triumphant over the two legs and fully deserved to book a semi-final clash with the winner of Borussia Dortmund vs Manchester City.

PSG have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League two years in a row.

While there’s still a long way to go before PSG have their name on the trophy, with three games left to play in total, last night’s game represented a giant leap towards winning the competition, knocking the holders out.

For that reason, it’s no surprise to see that there was a party in the Parc des Princes dressing room post-match last night. They certainly know how to party in Paris…

