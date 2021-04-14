Video: Real Madrid bus has window shattered after arriving in Liverpool before Champions League tie

The travelling Real Madrid party have been met with hostility as they descended on Anfield Stadium whilst journeying through the streets of Merseyside to face Liverpool in the Champions League.

Videos have emerged of staff clearing away the glass on the right side of the Madrid bus, next to the seat of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane, after being hit with objects.

BBC Sport report that the bus of the team that hold a 3-1 aggregate lead was also booed as it travelled through Liverpool, with hundreds of fans said to have ‘packed’ Anfield Road.

Real Madrid’s team bus was damaged after being targeted by Liverpool fans near Anfield. (via @ZanySebastien)pic.twitter.com/J9WACAELfE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 14, 2021

Real Madrid bus has been attacked by Scouses in Liverpool & a window where coach Zidane was sitting broke through stones being thrown. Shameful, really. #UCL pic.twitter.com/W3ty0cmpkN — BlancoReport (@BlancoReport) April 14, 2021

VIOLENCIA AL BUS DEL MADRID ? Algunos pseudoaficionados dañaron el autobús del Real Madrid a su llegada a Anfield. El cristal del lado de Zinedine Zidane quedó roto. Video: https://t.co/YxUiNaD3MF pic.twitter.com/02osjax3oV — DIARIO RÉCORD (@record_mexico) April 14, 2021

Do you think that these kind of actions are really necessary? Some of the club’s supporters have now opened themselves up to legal action, as well as claims of being disrespectful.