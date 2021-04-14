West Ham could sign outstanding striker for only £8m as Champions League football would tempt him

It’s expected that transfer fees will reduce to a more normal level after the covid-19 pandemic, but Odsonne Edouard is a prime example of how quickly things can change.

Last summer there were Celtic fans who expected him to go for huge money after an outstanding season where he had proven himself on the European stage, so a price tag of close to £40m was touted.

That’s never going to be the case just now after a nightmare season for Celtic where Edouard also had a few injury and covid issues that interrupted his momentum, but he’s still scored 16 league goals in 26 games.

He’s an excellent all round striker and he’s only 23 so he will be an excellent signing for any Premier League club, and Football Insider have indicated that West Ham could sign him for only £8m this summer.

His contract runs out in the summer of 2022 so Celtic may need to cash in on him this summer, especially with the report claiming that he isn’t set to sign a new deal and he’s told the club that he wants to leave.

Premier League fans will get snobby about players from Scotland but you can see from Virgil van Dijk and Kieran Tierney that stars can be found from Celtic, so this would be a big coup for West Ham if they can bring him in.

David Moyes is also poised to lead the Hammers in the Champions League next year so that will also help to entice the Frenchman, while if you want any extra evidence of his quality his record of 17 goals in 13 games for the French U21 side also shows that he is an excellent player.

There will be competition for his signature with several clubs interested, but West Ham look well poised to attract him in the summer.