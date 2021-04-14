West Ham handed huge injury boost in time for Premier League’s crucial run-in

David Moyes and his West Ham United side have been handed a major injury ahead of their remaining seven Premier League fixtures.

Looking to secure Champions League qualification by finishing inside the league’s top-four, the Hammers are having their best ever Premier League campaign.

Having lost just eight games so far this season – that’s less than Spurs, Arsenal and champions Liverpool, Moyes’ Hammers are on course to do the unthinkable.

However, still, with seven domestic games to go, the East Londoners face a truly nerve-racking final run-in which looked set to be worsened by the absence of midfielder Declan Rice.

The Hammers’ were recently dealt a major blow after Rice injured his knee while on international duty with England.

Initially ruled out for six weeks, there were fears the midfielder would not only miss his club side’s final games but also miss out on the summer Euros.

However, in what is undoubtedly great news for West Ham and their fans, journalist David Ornstein has provided a positive and timely boost.

Speaking on the Ornstein and Chapman Podcast, The Athletic writer said: “Declan Rice, we’re assured will be fit in time [to play in the Euro’s].

“I know that he saw the six-week time frame on being a little bit on the cautious side and was aiming to be back in four or five weeks max from this very small tear to the lateral collateral knee ligament in his right leg.”