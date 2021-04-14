West Ham hopes of keeping Man United loanee Jesse Lingard given a major blow

It’s actually hard to think of a way that Jesse Lingard’s loan spell at West Ham could’ve gone any better.

The main thing is that it looks like he’s enjoying himself again on the field and he’s already on course to break his personal record of Premier League goals in a season – and he’s only played in nine games..

He could play a key role in helping West Ham qualify for the Champions League so that would be huge, while it also looks like he’s going to reclaim his space in the England squad at the most vital time with the Euros coming up.

Obviously West Ham are going to do all they can to keep him at the club, but it also sounds like Man United are fully aware of how good he’s been and these comments won’t be welcomed by Hammers fans:

OGS on Jesse Lingard: "Jesse has been brilliant since he left. We could have kept him because he had a part to play. Never once caused me a problem. Deserved a chance to play more football. Of course we want him back. I hope he goes to the Euros." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) April 14, 2021

The biggest problem here is that it’s hard to see a positive outcome for West Ham either way.

If United want to keep him and he’s given a key role in the team then it’s unlikely that he’ll demand a move, while his price tag is only going to keep rising if he keeps this form up and does well in the summer too.

That could push his price tag beyond a level that West Ham can match, so a permanent deal doesn’t look like the probable outcome at this point.