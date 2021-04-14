Menu

‘We’ve lost this’ – These Liverpool fans react to ‘awful’ lineup from Jurgen Klopp as boss is accused of being ‘scared’ to drop star vs Real Madrid

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Some Liverpool fans are utterly disgusted with the starting lineup that Jurgen Klopp has selected for the Reds’ all-important Champions League tie against Real Madrid this evening.

The German has made two changes to the side that started the shock 3-1 loss in the first-leg, with the Reds now tasked with the difficult challenge of producing a comeback against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Klopp has started veteran midfielder James Milner and striker Roberto Firmino over Naby Keita, who was hooked after disappointing last Tuesday, and the impressive Diogo Jota.

Liverpool’s boss has been told that this is a ‘joke of a lineup’ by one somewhat famous Reds supporter, whilst also being accused of being ‘scared’ to drop Sadio Mane in a weird reaction.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

Here is how some of the so-called Liverpool faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

Liverpool’s task is very difficult and the first-leg was a shambles, but some of the reaction to tonight’s lineup is pretty astonishing, you’d think Klopp would be shown more respect for all he’s done.

Trusted midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s inclusion in the starting eleven has been particularly criticised as Thiago Alcantara sits on the bench.

The decision to start James Milner could actually prove to be a smart one, it’s clear that the Reds lacked experience, and the veteran brings plenty of that, as well as his brilliant work-rate.

Milner’s engine in the middle of the park could offer more licence to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to roam forward, which in turn could quell the threat of their opposing full-backs.

