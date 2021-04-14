Some Liverpool fans are utterly disgusted with the starting lineup that Jurgen Klopp has selected for the Reds’ all-important Champions League tie against Real Madrid this evening.

The German has made two changes to the side that started the shock 3-1 loss in the first-leg, with the Reds now tasked with the difficult challenge of producing a comeback against Zinedine Zidane’s men.

Klopp has started veteran midfielder James Milner and striker Roberto Firmino over Naby Keita, who was hooked after disappointing last Tuesday, and the impressive Diogo Jota.

Liverpool’s boss has been told that this is a ‘joke of a lineup’ by one somewhat famous Reds supporter, whilst also being accused of being ‘scared’ to drop Sadio Mane in a weird reaction.

Take a look at the Reds’ lineup below:

Here is how some of the so-called Liverpool faithful have reacted to the teamsheet:

Don’t worry Dean you can just delete your tweets like this little gem and then other one criticising people for doing the very same thing you’ve just done. pic.twitter.com/1QWRB5Dck5 — Chris (@chrissollick) April 14, 2021

He actually thinks we’re 3-1 up. I know we joked about Wijnaldum having blackmail material on Klopp but I think we need to start taking it seriously. No other player in world football would get away with playing as badly as he does. — Budapest FC ?? (@chielinilookout) April 14, 2021

I’ve been saying it all year it’s not just i juries it’s Klopp. This is a god awful team selection — Taylor Goudreau (@TaylorGang_38) April 14, 2021

We’ve lost this — roy hanson (@royhans11426004) April 14, 2021

That midfield is disgusting — John O Sullivan (@Corballyred) April 14, 2021

Is he scared of benching Mane or what, the team looked well balanced with a front 3 of Jota-Firmino-Salah… Plus Mane didn’t do much to impress even after coming on over the weekend. — Que Goodman (@que_goodman) April 14, 2021

One day Klopp will tell us the secret of his Gini Wijnaldum knows. Because I don’t understand this loyalty when there’s a better player on the bench in Thiago. — Naija Track Lifestyle? (@Iammarels) April 14, 2021

Liverpool’s task is very difficult and the first-leg was a shambles, but some of the reaction to tonight’s lineup is pretty astonishing, you’d think Klopp would be shown more respect for all he’s done.

Trusted midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum’s inclusion in the starting eleven has been particularly criticised as Thiago Alcantara sits on the bench.

The decision to start James Milner could actually prove to be a smart one, it’s clear that the Reds lacked experience, and the veteran brings plenty of that, as well as his brilliant work-rate.

Milner’s engine in the middle of the park could offer more licence to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson to roam forward, which in turn could quell the threat of their opposing full-backs.