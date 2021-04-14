Wolves’ Nuno Espirito Santo admired by Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy

After winning his side promotion back to England’s big-time in 2018, Nuno Espirito Santo remains one of the country’s most highly-rated managers.

Despite a slightly disappointing campaign this time around, which sees the side in the bottom half of the table, Wolves’ place in the Premier League for at least another season seems all but nailed on.

In light of what has been a hugely successful four years, according to a recent report from The Sun, Spurs’ Daniel Levy is considering pursuing the Portuguese manager as the ideal replacement for Jose Mourinho.

Given the Lily Whites’ dire form, which sees them way off the pace in the race for top four, Mourinho is now odds-on-favourite to be the next Premier League manager to be sent packing.

With their hopes firmly pinned on beating Manchester City to the Carabao Cup later this month, Mourinho’s position will likely become untenable should the Londoner’s fall at the final hurdle.

It has been claimed that in anticipation of Mourinho’s departure, one name thrown into the mix of possible successors is Wolves’ Espirito Santo.

