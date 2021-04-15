Menu

“An L from the start” – These Arsenal fans are gutted that popular ace is on the bench vs Slavia Prague

In a strange way Arsenal can take confidence from their lacklustre display last time out against Slavia Prague, as they have to know they can play so much better.

Slavia will go into the game with the away goal advantage so the onus is on Arsenal to make things happen, while Mikel Arteta will be expecting his team to take control of the game early on.

This is one of their biggest games of the season so there’s no time for rotation now, but they’ve had a few injury issues during the week with Odegaard and Aubameyang struggling to get fit for this one.

In the end neither player was fit enough to even make the squad tonight, so this is going to be a game where someone else will need to step up and be the hero:

There is a running joke now about Gabriel Martinelli and fans who are wondering what he actually needs to do to get into the starting XI, so there are a few fans who are gutted that he’s not playing from the start tonight:

 

It looks like Arteta has gone for experience and Nicolas Pepe tends to play well when Aubameyang is out of the team so perhaps he will come alive, but you can be sure this will be brought up again if they don’t go through tonight.

