Arsenal and Spurs both interested in landing soon-to-be Real Madrid free agent

London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly both interested in signing Real Madrid’s Lucas Vazquez.

Vazquez’s current contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer which means the winger is now able to agree a pre-contract with any club outside of Spain.

Despite being a highly-rated member of Zinedine Zidane’s Los Blancos side, the club is rumoured to have failed to negotiate a new deal due to the player’s wage demands.

According to a recent written report from outlet AS (relayed by Football London), Arsenal and Spurs, two of the Premier League’s biggest clubs, are interested in securing the Spaniard’s services.

It has been claimed that both London sides could make a move ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, despite the strong interest coming out of England, Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain are also rumoured to be in the hunt.

AS note that manager Mauricio Pochettino is a big admirer of Vazquez and could offer him a space in his first-team plans in time for next season.