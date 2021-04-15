Arsenal puts the price tag for Lucas Torreira, who looks for a return to South America

A few weeks ago, Arsenal FC midfielder Lucas Torreira made it known he desires a return to South America after his mother’s death due to COVID-19.

The 25-year-old, who’s currently on loan to Atlético Madrid, prefers a move to Boca Juniors to fulfill his dream of playing for the South American giant. Although Arsenal wants to comply with Torreira, they also understand the business side.

ESPN (via Mundo Deportivo) reports that Arsenal has put their price tag on Torreira. Understanding that they’ll be taking a net loss on this investment, The Gunners want at least €17.2 million for the 25-year-old.

The asking price might too much for any South American to pay upfront; perhaps a payment system will likely occur for any club looking to work out a deal for Torreira, who’s under contract until 2023.

Boca Juniors is one of the clubs and is likely the favorite, but various Brazilian clubs also show interest in the midfielder. Probably whichever club can work out an agreement to pay the asking price to Arsenal will secure Torreira.