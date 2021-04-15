Arsenal star set for Emirates exit after club make defensive decision ahead of next season

Arsenal defender David Luiz is reportedly heading for the Emirates’ exit as the Gunners prepare to award loanee William Salbia a place in the first-team next season.

Luiz, 33, joined Arsenal in 2019 following a shock £7.8m switch from arch-rivals Chelsea.

Despite featuring in 19 Premier League matches so far this season, Luiz’s contract expires in a few months and according to reports, there is very little chance of Mikel Arteta sanctioning a renewal.

According to a recent report from Football London, the Gunners are preparing to gift Salbia more playing time next season and will therefore opt against retaining the services of Luiz.

Salbia, 20, was originally signed in 2019 but has spent the last two seasons out on loan. The young Frenchman’s most recent spell has been with Ligue 1 side Nice.

Despite his young age, Salbia has already racked up 14 domestic appearances during a campaign that sees Nice challenge for a top-half finish.

Staying with defenders – it has also been noted that Arsenal will use the summer transfer window to target a new right-back and left-back.

Arsenal fans – Will you be sorry to see Luiz depart? – Let us know in the comments.