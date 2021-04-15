Barcelona hope to re-sign a second former youth star this summer but this one has a €80m release clause

We often think of Barcelona as a team who produce young players who go straight into the first team, but they do have to deal with young talents leaving them before coming back at a later date.

The main examples in recent years would be Cesc Fabregas and Gerard Pique, but it looks like we could see a couple more this summer.

The most obvious addition will be Eric Garcia from Man City as they need to replace Pique and he’ll also be free, with recent reports indicating that the deal isn’t done yet but it’s expected to happen.

We could also see a player who took the more unusual path in Dani Olmo as he left for Croatia as a teenager, but he’s currently shining in Germany and a report from Sport via Goal has suggested that Barca also want to bring him back this summer.

This one isn’t as straightforward because his release clause does sit at €80m, but it’s suggested that talks have already taken place and Barca would hope to bring him back for less than that.

He should be a great addition as he’s still only 22 but he’s starting to force his way into the Spain team, while he can also play anywhere across the attacking midfield area.

The eventual plan to replace Lionel Messi will need to be a team effort, but if they can build around Olmo, Fati and Pedri then the future still looks very promising.