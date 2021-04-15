Contact made: Man United working on deal to sign €35M-rated striker

Manchester United are plotting a move for RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka, according to Todo Fichajes.

Man United have closed the gap on the top of the Premier League table this campaign, but there’s still some way to go before they’ll be capable of challenging Manchester City for their crown.

What Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could do with his a 30-goal-a-season striker, one who possesses all of the qualities of Edinson Cavani but inside a younger body.

While it’s difficult to compare the Austrian Bundesliga to the Premier League, Patson Daka, who has 47 goals in his last 50 league games for RB Salzburg, could be worth a punt.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Man United have already made contact over signing the Zambian, and with the goal-machine being valued at €35M, he’s an affordable option for the club.

Man United could easily see themselves dragged into pursuits of Erling Haaland or Harry Kane, but in those cases we’re talking about extraordinary financial figures and the possibility of wasting time and missing out on alternate targets.

Daka himself played alongside Haaland at RB Salzburg and is producing comparable numbers. At the age of just 22-years-old, he’s only going to get better, so he could prove to be an astute acquisition, should Man United get the deal done.