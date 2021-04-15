David Moyes outlines plan for Declan Rice amid intense transfer speculation

West Ham United manager David Moyes has spoken publicly about the future of midfield sensation Declan Rice.

Rice, 22, has been heavily linked with a move away from London with potential suitors including Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United.

After making his senior Hammers debut on the final day of the 2016-17 season, Rice has grown to become one of the country’s most highly-rated midfielders.

Despite currently being ruled out through injury, West Ham’s young midfielder has enjoyed an excellent campaign.

As the season draws to a conclusion, Moyes’ men have remained this campaign’s standout performers.

Currently pushing for a stunning top-four finish, Rice, with the help of loanee Jesse Lingard, has undoubtedly played a major role in his side’s on-field fortunes.

But of course, it goes without saying – being one of the country’s most consistent performers naturally draws transfer links to some of the league’s biggest and wealthiest outfits.

Rice appeared to emerge as a top priority for former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, however, following the Englishman’s sacking earlier this year, speculation Rice could move to his cross-town rivals has cooled dramatically.

However – with Manchester United seemingly waiting in the wings, Rice’s future in London’s East End remains uncertain.

Speaking ahead of his side’s league clash against Newcastle United on Saturday, Moyes has spoken about his plans for his 22-year-old midfielder.

“I’m confident he will be here because he’s under contract,” Moyes said (as quoted by Football London). “But like anything else, whatever club you’re at, even the biggest clubs sometimes sell their best players because they get the right value.

“But my intention is not to sell Declan at all, my intention is to keep him. But we can’t stop other clubs making offers, I’m guessing you boys will probably speculate because he’s out there, but the truth is we’ve had no offers or nothing, nobody has come to us.

“He’s a really good player and I see him helping us, and I hope he sees what we are trying to do. We’re going to try and add better players and add things to it which would make him excited about being at West Ham in the future.

“My plan is, you know what I think of Declan, I think he is a future captain of West Ham going forward.