Former Liverpool fan-favourite labels current Red as the ‘best number-six in country’

Despite recently crashing out of the Champions League, former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique believes current star Fabinho is the ‘best number-six in the country’.

Fabinho, 27, joined Liverpool in 2018 following a £40.5m move from Monaco.

Since arriving, the Brazilian has enjoyed a hugely successful time in England’s top-flight.

Tasked with playing a vital role in Jurgen Klopp’s team selections – Fabinho has helped the Reds win several pieces of major silverware in the last few seasons.

After lifting the Champions League at the end of the 2018-19 campaign and then later following their European heroics up with domestic success the following season, Fabinho’s reliable nature sees him remain a mainstay in the club’s squad.

Despite enduring what has been a notoriously difficult campaign, echoed by their out-of-character league position, ex-Red Enrique still feels Fabinho is top of the charts when it comes to playing in a defensive midfield role.

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, the now-retired defender feels Fabinho’s continued form is hampering the displays of new-signing Thiago.

“In games like last night [vs Real Madrid], it’s no surprise to see Thiago on the bench,” Enrique said. “The players who can give Liverpool the intensity they need in midfield are James Milner, Hendo and Curtis Jones. So with two of those injured, we needed Milly. Thiago is world-class, but he’s a no.6, and Liverpool already have the best no.6 in the country in Fabinho. So he has a problem.

“The best option for Thiago going forward is if Liverpool play with two holding midfielders – a double pivot – next to Fabinho. But I’m not sure that is the best for the team, as 4-3-3 is Klopp’s favourite shape and how we usually play. We’ll see what Klopp does – I can’t teach him anything – but in the second half yesterday, when Thiago came on, we lost some intensity.”