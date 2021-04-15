We always think of a transfer in terms of what’s best for the player’s career, but it’s easy to forget that decisions have to be made with the family in mind as well.

A player is only going to struggle if they know their loved ones would rather be somewhere else, so it’s interesting to see some comments from Melanie Martial today.

She is married to Man United striker Anthony Martial, and a report from Get Football News France has looked at some of her recent comments in an interview with Konbini.

She’s largely talking about what it’s like to be married to a footballer and all the struggles behind the scenes that nobody will really understand, but she did get talking about his future towards the end.

In fairness you can see she’s fully supportive of him and it doesn’t sound like she would put pressure on him to play for a certain team, but that may change if Real Madrid came calling:

“The clubs of my heart, for me, selfishly if I was only thinking about me, I would say Real Madrid. Hala Madrid. But for him, the club that he should go to, is the club where he feels good.”

One of the main obstacles to that move actually happening would be Martial’s form as he hasn’t looked right at all this season, but it could also be that he needs a change of scenery to rejuvinate his career.

It won’t even be surprise if he does leave this summer to make way for a new arrival, but it would be a surprise if Melanie gets her wish.