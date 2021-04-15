Menu

Journalist claims three clubs are interested in Newcastle United ace

Newcastle United FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has claimed that three British clubs are currently interested in signing Newcastle United’s Jacob Murphy.

READ MORE: Liverpool still undecided on long-term future of £17m defender

Murphy, 26, joined Newcastle United in 2017 following a £10m move from Norwich City.

Since arriving in the North East, Murphy has featured in 65 matches, in all competitions.

The versatile wide-man, who can play as an attacking full-back or as a winger, is reportedly attracting the interest of English duo Southampton and Watford as well as newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers.

Murphy’s current contract with Newcastle United is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

More Stories Jacob Murphy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.