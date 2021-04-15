There’s never a dull moment in the Italian top-flight.

Racist undertones, bribing referees… Serie A has seen it all and then some.

Now, as we get down to the last few games of the 2020/21 season and what’s expected to be an Inter title victory for the first time in a decade, there are more problems. This time relating to the league president, Paolo Dal Pino.

According to Il Sole 24 Ore, cited by Forza Italian Football, seven Serie A clubs have called for Dal Pino’s immediate resignation.

They are reigning champions Juventus, champions-elect Inter, Napoli, Lazio, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Hellas Verona.

The outlet suggest that the clubs are unhappy with three things in particular; the use of the Stadio Olimpico for the upcoming European Championships, given that no fans have been allowed in it this season, the renegotiation of the league’s television rights, and the news that private equity funds Advent, CVC, and FSI appear to want to buy a stake in the league.

It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.