Liverpool still undecided on long-term future of £17m defender

Liverpool’s defensive crisis this season meant the club had to delve into the winter transfer market. After bringing in Schalke defender Ozan Kabak on a short-term loan, the Reds, who have the option to make the move permanent, are reportedly undecided whether or not to part with the £17m required.

READ MORE: Arsenal star set for Emirates exit after club make defensive decision ahead of next season

Season-ending injuries to Virgil Van Djik and Joe Gomez meant Jurgen Klopp has been forced to field several different centre-back partnerships.

The situation, which has hampered the Reds’ ability to defend their Premier League title, left the club with no choice but to bring in Kabak.

Although putting in a handful of top-tier performances, including against Real Madrid in Wednesday night’s Champions League quarter-final, Kabak has also endured shaky moments.

According to a recent report from German outlet Halterner Zeitung, Liverpool have not yet decided whether they’ll look to sign the young Turkish defender on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

It has been claimed that Schalke will ask for just £17m (€20m) in exchange for the 21-year-old.

However, given the player’s up and down performances since January, the club could still opt to send the defender back to Germany, leaving his parent club with no choice but to sound out an alternative buyer.