Mike Ashley offers Newcastle United fans some genuine hope with takeover update

Newcastle United fans were teased with the prospect of a takeover last summer, while this season has been a stark reminder of why everything needs to change.

They should manage to scrape survival but Steve Bruce isn’t popular with the players or the fans, the football is awful to watch and there’s no sign of the current ownership having any ambition to change that.

The issue with the Saudi-backed takeover bid has always come down to the source of the funding as political pressure is being applied, but a report from the Northern Echo does offer some hope.

It’s suggested the same issues are still a stumbling block but legal action is underway to allow the takeover to go through, while it’s said that Ashley is confident the club will be sold by the start of next season.

It will be a long process to rebuild the team but at least it would allow the club to make some positive moves in the summer and also appoint a new manager who will bring some excitement to the team again, but we all know it’s probably best not to get too excited until it’s actually confirmed.