Tottenham Hotspur have once again become a laughing stock, but not for reasons of inability to deliver on the pitch.

On this occasion, a brand new sponsor thought it would be a good idea to troll the club via social media within minutes of the announcement being made.

Chairman, Daniel Levy, will surely be incandescent with rage when he sees the furore that has erupted around the unveiling of Dulux UK as the club’s first ever official paint supplier, and with good reason.

A tweet revealed the tie-up between the respective two companies before Twitter user @ChrisHFootball asked if ‘the dog can play centre-back.’

In a now-deleted response, the official Dulux UK account responded with ‘he might do a better job Chris.’

Social media administration is a hard enough job at the best of times, with those charged with monitoring official accounts trying to come up with endless ways and means of engaging customers or supporters.

On this occasion, however, Dulux might be regretting their attempt at humour.