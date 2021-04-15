You’ve got to hand it to Neymar.
He certainly knows how to keep his name front and centre when it comes to transfer negotiations.
At this point, the Brazilian has both Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona eating out of the palm of his hand, and money doesn’t even appear to be at the route of his desire from next season.
He’s made no secret of his need to play with Lionel Messi again, but no one really knows if that will be in Paris or back in Barcelona.
According to Sport, Neymar’s strategy is just to ensure he teams up with the Argentinian once more, and in truth, that could be at either club.
Though it’s believed he’s happy in Paris, that hasn’t stopped another courtship of his former club.
It wouldn’t therefore be a surprise if Neymar doesn’t sign his new contract with PSG until he understands Messi’s intentions.
If the Argentinian stays put, then there’s every chance the Brazilian will either leave this summer for a reduced fee, or return next year for nothing, something that the Ligue Un side won’t countenance.
Should Messi decide to move on, then PSG appear the most likely destination at this point.