Just 270 minutes separate Mauricio Pochettino from another Champions League final, after he guided his Paris Saint-Germain side past holders, Bayern Munich, on Tuesday night.

The Argentinian already worked wonders on a shoestring budget at Tottenham Hotspur, guiding them to the 2019 showpiece, only for Liverpool to come up trumps in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid.

Despite a lack of trophies throughout his tenure in north London, that hasn’t stopped one of his former players lauding him as the best in the business.

“Having played under Poch, I’d like to see him win the Champions League,” Andros Townsend told talkSPORT.

“He deserves to win it, all of his work at Southampton that went unnoticed and the incredible job he did at Spurs.

“Because it didn’t end with a trophy, for some reason the general public don’t give him any credit for taking Tottenham from also-rans to the Champions League final.

“He’s one of the best managers, if not THE best manager in the world, name me one other manager who can do what he did in a five-year period with Spurs, taking them from mediocrity when he took over to the envy of Europe and to the Champions League final.

“I don’t think any other manager can do what he did so, for me, he is the very best.

“It’s not all about winning trophies.”

The famous saying that ‘you don’t know what you’ve got until you lose it’ can be perfectly applied in Spurs’ case.

Silverware would’ve been great, but the football that Pochettino’s team played at times was breathtaking.

Compare that with the sterile and boring fare that’s now being served up by Jose Mourinho.

If PSG go on to win the trophy, perhaps only then will Pochettino get the credit he so obviously deserves.