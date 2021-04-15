Tottenham could pay £9M to release Premier League boss from contract as Mourinho’s time runs out

Tottenham have lined up Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho, according to an exclusive report by the Express.

Mourinho was appointed after the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino, with Daniel Levy believing that he was the man to take the club to the next level and challenge for silverware.

However, Spurs have only taken backwards steps under the man who was once referred to as ‘The Special One’, and look set to miss out on Champions League qualification for a second consecutive campaign.

With Tottenham’s brand of football also quintessentially Mourinho, there’s little to get excited about from a Spurs perspective, other than a potential change of management at the end of the season.

The Express believe that there could be one on the horizon, with Spurs’ potential failure to qualify for major European competitions this term likely to lead to Mourinho being dismissed.

That would make it three consecutive sackings for Mourinho at Premier League clubs, surely the end of the line for him in England, but a clean slate for Spurs and some hopeful optimism that a prosperous future lies ahead under the new manager.

Of course, that all depends on who the new manager would be, and if the Express are to be believed, it could be Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo, the man who took ‘The Wanderers’ from the Championship to the Europa League.

The Express believe that Nuno is on Spurs’ list of potential replacements to replace Mourinho, alongside the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Brendan Rodgers.

It’s believed that Nuno could be freed from his Wolves contract if Spurs were to pay them somewhere in the region of £9M, which would represent good business if they were to be successful under his stewardship.

While the possibility of Levy sacking Mourinho cannot be ruled out, the Spurs chairman took a huge risk by dismissing Pochettino, arguably the club’s greatest manager in the Premier League era, and appointing the Portuguese.

If he were to facilitate Mourinho’s departure now, it would be an admission that it was the wrong decision, especially with Pochettino having led Paris Saint-Germain to the Champions League semi-finals in his first season in charge.

Levy has a decision to make, and he’ll want to make it pretty quickly in order to give both himself and whoever will be in the dugout sufficient time to prepare for next season – with part of that being convincing Harry Kane to stick around.