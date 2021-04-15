Menu

Phil Neville recalls LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernandez time with Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

The Major League Soccer season is about to get underway, and a matchup between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy will see two Manchester United FC acquaintances meet in this fixture. 

Phil Neville, who now heads the Inter Miami club as manager, spent the 2013-14 season as an assistant coach on the Manchester United bench. One of the players on the squad was current LA Galaxy striker Javier Hernández.

Neville spoke to the media where Diario AS relayed his comments about the former Manchester United striker.

More Stories / Latest News
‘Gonna humbles us’ – These Arsenal fans convinced ex-boss Unai Emery will show Mikel Arteta ‘levels’ when Gunners face Villarreal
Video: Man United star Alex Telles nets assist as pinpoint cross forces own-goal from Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo
Barcelona hope to re-sign a second former youth star this summer but this one has a €80m release clause

“When people ask me Chicharito, the first thing that comes to our mind goals is a scorer checked. When he was at Manchester United as part of a great team, he was the super substitute; his goals were fantastic,” Neville said.

“I trained him when I was an assistant there, so I know his qualities, what he can contribute; I know he is hungry to win after what he suffered last season. He will do all the movements to be close to the goal, but we have to make sure we stop someone who has played at the best level and against the best defenses.”

Inter Miami will be looking to turn the page on a strange inaugural season. Co-owner David Beckham is taking a more prominent role in the club, which led to Neville’s appointment as manager. They’ll look to have a better 2021 campaign in their second year.

Meanwhile, Hernández is also looking to rebound after a tough first season in Los Angeles where he only scored two goals in 12 appearances in an injury-riddled 2020 year.

More Stories Inter Miami javier hernandez LA Galaxy Manchester United Phil Neville

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.