Menu

Photo: Lacazette does Arsenal proud as powerful image shows him taking the knee in front of standing Slavia Prague players after Kudela racism ban

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Of course there are mixed opinions about the ban that Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela received this week for making racist comments towards Glen Kamara in a recent game against Rangers.

At least something was done for once rather than trying to sweep it all under the carpet, but longer bans have been handed out for betting offences so it still doesn’t really look like the authorities are doing all they can to stamp racism out of the game.

Slavia Prague have also potentially disgraced themselves by trying to paint their racist player as some kind of victim, so there is something beautifully powerful about this image for many tonight:

More Stories / Latest News
‘Gonna humbles us’ – These Arsenal fans convinced ex-boss Unai Emery will show Mikel Arteta ‘levels’ when Gunners face Villarreal
Video: Man United star Alex Telles nets assist as pinpoint cross forces own-goal from Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo
Barcelona hope to re-sign a second former youth star this summer but this one has a €80m release clause

Considering the massive racism storm, an image like this certainly holds a lot of weight.

Whilst Slavia Prague may have left themselves open to more criticism in deciding to stand instead of using this opportunity to perform a widely recognised gesture in support of the battle against racism, something you’d have thought would be a given especially after the recent UEFA investigation outcome.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Atid says:
    April 15, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    Personally I think taking the knee is futile, it is an empty gesture and as old fashioned as slavery itself. The fact that it has changed noting, means it means nothing. Let’s try meaningful, powerful measures, not just for stance against racism but all types of diversity. I like the idea of social media blockage, I like the idea of teams walking off, I want to see leagues, confederations and FIFA stopping this bullshit. Enough is enough, we have lived side by side, race by race, colour by colour for too many years to allow this to still divide us. But it must not be about BLM it should be about all discrimination, where were the protests when the khymer rouge were involved in genocide? Where was the world when the shit was going down in Myanmar? The Kurdish massacres? The Palestinians? The problems in Ireland?

    Football is the biggest global sport in the world, but in FIFA we have the weakest leaders, interested only in money.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.