Photo: Lacazette does Arsenal proud as powerful image shows him taking the knee in front of standing Slavia Prague players after Kudela racism ban

Of course there are mixed opinions about the ban that Slavia Prague’s Ondrej Kudela received this week for making racist comments towards Glen Kamara in a recent game against Rangers.

At least something was done for once rather than trying to sweep it all under the carpet, but longer bans have been handed out for betting offences so it still doesn’t really look like the authorities are doing all they can to stamp racism out of the game.

Slavia Prague have also potentially disgraced themselves by trying to paint their racist player as some kind of victim, so there is something beautifully powerful about this image for many tonight:

Captain fantastic Alex Lacazette means business tonight ? pic.twitter.com/bJH8LnMbws — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) April 15, 2021

Considering the massive racism storm, an image like this certainly holds a lot of weight and it’s attracted a lot of praise on Twitter: