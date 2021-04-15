(Photo) Leeds United’s 2021-22 kits leaked

According to a recent document published by reliable website Footy Headlines, Leeds United are set to mix up the colours of their away and third kits next season.

READ MORE: West Ham United preparing to offload trio of stars

Known for their traditional all-white home kit, fans will undoubtedly be split when it comes to their club’s next take on their away and third kit.

Footy Headlines claim Marcelo Bielsa’s men are set to kick-off next season in their familiar white home kit.

However, should the outlet’s report prove to be accurate, Leeds United will play next season in a light purple / mauve coloured third kit and a stylish looking navy away kit (directly below)

Third kit:

What are your thoughts on the leaked kits? – Let us know in the comments.