Potential blow for Chelsea as report claims an English club has given up on Haaland after €35m salary demands

It’s clear that whoever manages to sign Erling Haaland is going to have one of the best strikers in Europe for years to come, but actually taking him away from Borussia Dortmund is going to be tough.

Football.London have reported that Chelsea are doing all they can to sign him this summer, but a report from Goal doesn’t bring good news on that front.

They actually name Barcelona and Real Madrid as the main suitors, but they also mention that an English side were pushing for his signature only to pull out because of the demands that were made.

The initial problem is the asking price from Dortmund as they want €150m to let him go this summer, although he could leave for around half of that if someone is willing to be patient and wait until next year for his release clause to become active.

On top of that massive fee he’s also asking for a salary of €35m a season AFTER tax, so you do have to wonder if any teams in world football can actually afford to pay that.

It’s not clear if Chelsea were the club that pulled out – it’s easy to make links with Man United because of the Solskjaer connection or even Man City because they need to replace Sergio Aguero but Chelsea were the team who was consistently linked.

Thomas Tuchel needs to find a regular goal scorer next season so you would still expect Chelsea to be active in the transfer market this summer, but don’t expect Haaland to be at Stamford Bridge next season.