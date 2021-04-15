With the summer transfer window fast approaching, Paris Saint-Germain remain keen to tie down Kylian Mbappe to a contract extension.

The Frenchman has yet to sign on the dotted line to extend his time in the capital, and with Liverpool and Real Madrid thought to be circling, that’s clearly a worry for PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

In order to really put the cat amongst the pigeons, according to L’Equipe via AS, the Ligue Un outfit are prepared to offer Mbappe a deal until 2024 at €30m per year gross, which is €5m more than he currently receives and arguably more than he could be offered elsewhere.

With Al-Khelaifi one of the ambassadors for the 2022 World Cup, it’s believed he wants to secure the striker well in advance of the tournament and have him as a standard bearer for the World Cup, a hugely significant moment for all Qataris.

All the while the contract remains unsigned, there’s hope for the Spaniards and Premier League outfit, however, neither are likely to be able to compete with such a financial package.