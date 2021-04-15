Bad news for Chelsea with Real Madrid set to welcome back three star players ahead of first-leg

Real Madrid will welcome back three first-team players from injury ahead of their Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Chelsea, according to El Chiringuito TV.

While Liverpool have endured unprecedented injury problems of their own this campaign, they must have felt as though their luck was turning as the Real Madrid players began to drop like flies ahead of their Champions League tie.

However, even a depleted Real Madrid side proved to be too strong for the Premier League champions, with Wednesday night’s 0-0 draw at Anfield seeing Los Blancos safely through to the next round, with an aggregate scoreline of 3-1.

Chelsea are next up to the Real Madrid chopping block, with Thomas Tuchel’s revamped Blues facing the Spanish giants for the very first time in the Champions League, with a place in the final on offer for the victor.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, Real Madrid won’t be as battered and beaten as they were against Liverpool, with El Chiringuito TV reporting that Eden Hazard, Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal will all return from injury in time.

Hazard will be desperately hoping that he can stay fit and begin to build some momentum ahead of his West London homecoming. A performance against his former side would be the perfect way to kick-start his Real Madrid career.

From Chelsea’s perspective, though, they’ll be hoping that Real Madrid encounter further selection problems between now and the first-leg, which is due to take place on Tuesday April 27th.