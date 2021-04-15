The rumours surrounding Mo Salah just won’t go away.

Though the Egyptian King hasn’t been at his best this season, he’s still been a solid enough performer for Liverpool and is arguably one of the first names on Jurgen Klopp’s team sheet.

However, it’s believed that he still desires a move to La Liga, and to that end, Deportes Cuatro, cited by the Daily Express, are reporting that the Reds see former superstar, Luis Suarez as an ideal replacement.

The now 34-year-old Suarez departed the Anfield outfit back in 2014, but would surely be welcomed back with open arms if he continued to show the goalscoring instinct he’s displayed at current club, Atletico Madrid.

More Stories / Latest News Neymar’s transfer strategy to ensure he ends up playing alongside Lionel Messi again Bad news for Chelsea with Real Madrid set to welcome back three star players ahead of first-leg PSG’s latest offer to Mbappe could throw a spanner in the works for Liverpool and Real Madrid

There does appear to be one stumbling back to any reunion happening mind.

It’s reported that the Uruguayan is perfectly happy with life at the Wanda Metropolitano, and so tempting him back to Merseyside may be difficult.