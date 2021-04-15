Video: Bukayo Saka cuts inside to score beautiful goal for Arsenal to put Slavia Prague tie to bed early

In the 23rd minute of tonight’s Europa League quarter-final between Slavia Prague and Arsenal, a marauding Calum Chambers beat his man with some tidy footwork, before sending a pass through…

That was directed towards wonderkid Bukayo Saka, who faced up his man before effortlessly gliding past his Slavia Prague marker.

Saka carried the ball just inside the box from the right-wing before firing it into the near post bottom corner with a lovely finish.

The 19-year-old gave the Czech Republican side a warning over his shooting early on, as a strike rattled the woodwork and was turned in by Emile Smith Rowe only to be disallowed, ultimately Prague didn’t learn their lesson and were punished by Saka.

SAKA THAT IS CLASS! ? A fantastic start to the game for Arsenal who have scored THREE early goals! ???#UEL pic.twitter.com/I8tStBBmUm — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 15, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Mikel Arteta will be absolutely delighted with the side’s start to the match, perhaps one of their best all season.