Video: Cavani puts Man United in control against Granada with a lovely left-footed volley

This is a game where the old cliche of the next goal being crucial was especially true, and Man United are off to the perfect start against Granada tonight.

It’s been an open start to the game as the Spanish side look like they are going to push forward tonight, but they’ve just been undone by a lovely volley from Edinson Cavani:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s not his strongest foot and it does take a while to drop out of the sky so it’s harder than it looks, and that should be the game put to bed there….

