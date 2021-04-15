Video: Horrible injury luck continues for Slavia Prague as keeper dislocates his shoulder ahead of Arsenal clash

Obviously the game between Slavia Prague and Rangers last month was overshadowed by the events towards the end of the game, so it’s easy to forget that the keeper was left with a fractured skull after a horrible challenge from Kemar Roofe.

It looked like he was finally on the mend and he would have been in contention to play against Arsenal tonight, but that now looks highly unlikely after he managed to dislocate his shoulder in training:

It’s probably a good thing that you can’t see it fully on the camera but it looks like there’s plenty of power in that shot that he saves, but his rotten run of luck with injuries is still going.