Video: Lacazette destroys a Slavia Prague defender with excellent feet to put Arsenal 4-0 up

There was a feeling that Arsenal could blow Slavia away tonight if they turned up and played well, and it worked out just like that as the game was over early on.
It’s taken a bit of time for the 4th to arrive, but it was worth the wait as Lacazette completely ruins the Slavia defender with some excellent feet and the finish isn’t too bad either:
Lacazette goal for Arsenal against Slavia Prague #uel pic.twitter.com/uitLvZ7Dxj
— Everything Sports (@CompleteSport24) April 15, 2021
Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport
It will be huge for Arsenal if they can find a way to win this competition, and they are well on their way to the semis now.
WELL DONE HIM LACA HE LEAD THE FRONT LINE UP HE WAS IMMENSE THANKS LACA SELL AUBA HE IS USELESS HE WAS NOT MISSED, THE WHOLE TEAM WAS ON FIRE COYGS
POETIC JUSTICE IT WAS THE BLACK PLAYERS THAT DUMPED THE RACIST TEAM OUT OF EUROPE JUSTICE I HOPE GLEN KAMARA IS CELEBRATING WITH A GLASS OF BOLLINGER