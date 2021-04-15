Video: Lacazette destroys a Slavia Prague defender with excellent feet to put Arsenal 4-0 up

There was a feeling that Arsenal could blow Slavia away tonight if they turned up and played well, and it worked out just like that as the game was over early on.

It’s taken a bit of time for the 4th to arrive, but it was worth the wait as Lacazette completely ruins the Slavia defender with some excellent feet and the finish isn’t too bad either:

Lacazette goal for Arsenal against Slavia Prague #uel pic.twitter.com/uitLvZ7Dxj — Everything Sports (@CompleteSport24) April 15, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport and beIN Sport

It will be huge for Arsenal if they can find a way to win this competition, and they are well on their way to the semis now.