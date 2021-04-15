Video: Man United star Alex Telles nets assist as pinpoint cross forces own-goal from Real Madrid loanee Jesus Vallejo

In the final minute of regulation time during this evening’s Europa League quarter-final tie between Manchester United and Granada, the Red Devils added another goal to their tally.

Forgotten summer signing Donny van de Beek drove forward as a counter-attacking opportunity arose, carrying the ball some distance before slotting it over to Juan Mata.

32-year-old Mata showed he still has the same quality control and ice-cold composure on the ball as he drifted away from the crowd to fire it to the opposite flank for a marauding Alex Telles.

Telles took one touch before floating a pinpoint cross in from deep, 5ft7 Mata leapt up to the ball in the box but couldn’t quite land a clean connection, leaving it to rattle off of defender Jesus Vallejo.

The ball went into the back of the net after it struck the Real Madrid loanee, sealing a 2-0 win on the night for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Vallejo own goal gives Manchester United the victory 2-0 #uel pic.twitter.com/HSfdlfGnFR — Everything Sports (@CompleteSport24) April 15, 2021

Pictures from Sport TV and RMC Sport.

Edinson Cavani opened the scoring for the Red Devils like this…

The majority of Telles’ action for the Red Devils in his debut season has come in the cup competitions, with the Brazilian making a total of 23 appearances as he’s played second-fiddle to Shaw.

The relatively low €15m initial fee for Telles, per BBC Sport, has worked out to be a tidy deal for United, it’s kicked Shaw into the best football of his career, but Telles has still had his moments like tonight.