Video: Peter Crouch has fellow pundits in stitches as he forgets all about his Champions League record

Liverpool FC
He’s always good for a laugh these days, and Peter Crouch was at it again during BT Sports’ coverage of the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Host, Jake Humphrey, had posed the question to the panel, which included Joleon Lescott and Owen Hargreaves as to who the four other Englishmen were that had scored in both legs of a Champions League quarter final, after Phil Foden had completed the feat.

They correctly guessed Frank Lampard, Wayne Rooney and Raheem Sterling but were stumped on the other until Humphrey announced it was a non-plussed Crouch.

Cue much hilarity in the studio.

