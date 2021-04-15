West Ham could have an INCREDIBLE midfield three next year as move for Premier League star touted

West Ham are looking like they could secure Champions League football next year, so it’s a great chance to attract some excellent players who could improve them for years to come.

The midfield has been strong this year with Declan Rice and Thomas Soucek playing at an incredibly high level, but they could be even stronger next year after a report suggested that they are eyeing a move for John McGinn from Aston Villa.

If they could add the Scotsman then he would bring a new level of drive to that midfield and a goal threat from the deeper areas, so it could be an incredible midfield three if he was played next to Rice and Soucek.

Mark Noble is still a regular so there would need to be a level of rotation in there as well, but you could see McGinn making a vital contribution in tighter games.

He’s shown for Scotland that he really thrives when he’s played as the attacking midfielder who looks to get beyond the striker, and it’s reported that Moyes is also a huge fan of his.

He’s a great player who will cost a decent amount so perhaps Champions League qualification will be vital for this to happen, but it would be a huge signing if they could pull it off.