West Ham United preparing to offload trio of stars

Ahead of the summer transfer window, West Ham United are reportedly preparing to offload trio Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Fabian Balbuena.

During what has been one of the club’s best domestic campaigns on record, David Moyes’ impressive Hammers continue to push for a remarkable top-four finish.

Undoubtedly handed a huge boost after securing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard on a short-term loan, Moyes’ men have seven games left to do the unimaginable.

However, regardless of where the East Londoners finish this season, according to a recent report from the Evening Standard, the club will look to undergo a major squad overhaul in the summer.

It has been claimed that midfielders Lanzini and Anderson are both set for the axe along with defender Balbuena.

Out of the three, Anderson has perhaps been the most disappointing.

After arriving from Lazio for a whopping £34.2m, the attacking playmaker has struggled to have an impact on the notoriously physical Premier League and subsequently now finds himself on loan with Porto.

In addition to Anderson, it has been noted that Lanzini is also likely to be sold once the window opens with Balbuena set to become a free agent in the coming months.

In an attempt to add to their squad, the Hammers have been linked with a permanent move for Manchester United’s Lingard.