“What has this guy done?” – These Man United fans are furious with Solskjaer as ace left on the bench vs Granada

Man United do come into this game with injury concerns and a ton of suspensions in defence, but that late Bruno Fernandes penalty last week puts them in a commanding position in the tie.

Maguire, Shaw and McTominay are all banned so that’s three important players who will be taken out of the team, while Eric Bailly is also injured so he won’t get the chance to fill in for Maguire.

There were also concerns about Marcus Rashford’s fitness during the week, so here’s how they line up tonight:

Rashford is only fit enough for the bench but the forward line with Cavani and Greenwood should still be more than enough to get the job done, so surely he’s only there to bring on if everything starts to go wrong.

Axel Tuanzebe has become a forgotten man at Old Trafford so this is a huge chance for him to impress tonight, but it’s the decision to keep van de Beek on the bench again that’s got the fans talking tonight:

This was the perfect game to allow him to start when you consider United have the 2-0 lead, so you have to wonder why Solskjaer doesn’t want to put him in the team at this point.