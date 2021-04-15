Who is likely to captain Man United vs Granada following Harry Maguire suspension

Manchester United are on the brink of reaching the Europa League’s semi-finals.

Following a thoroughly convincing 2-0 victory against Spanish side Granada last week, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Red Devils sit firmly in tie’s driving seat.

Looking to complete the job on Thursday night, United will need to find a way to manage without three key absentees.

A series of yellow cards dished out in the game’s first-leg has meant trio Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw are all set to miss out through suspension.

In light of club captain Maguire’s absence, Manchester Evening News have speculated that the most likely candidate to take the armband on Thursday is veteran goalkeeper David De Gea.

Despite witnessing the emergence of backup keeper Dean Henderson, De Gea still continues to feature frequently in Solskjaer’s first-team plans.

After starting against Granada and keeping a clean sheet last week, De Gea is likely to get the nod over Henderson again.

Should United successfully navigate their way past Granada they’ll face either Ajax or AS Roma in the competition’s semi-finals.