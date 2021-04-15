Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career could be OVER as the AC Milan star faces a huge ban for betting links

It’s been fun to watch the return of Zlatan at AC Milan as he’s proven he’s still a top-level striker despite his age, while it also looked like he was on for an international swansong in the Euro’s this summer.

We all know that football has a dangerous relationship with betting where players are told to stay away from it but gambling firms seem to sponsor every league or team, and Zlatan could be in a bit of trouble.

The Mirror have reported that he’s in serious trouble for links to a gambling firm, but this comes down to him owning a stake in the company rather than placing bets.

It’s confirmed that neither FIFA or UEFA will tolerate any players having links to betting companies and it does mean a three-year ban could be on the table.

Zlatan will turn 40 later this year so that would essentially end his career, so the authorities could have a huge decision when it comes to setting a precedent and preventing any further wrongdoing.

Ending the career of a legendary player will certainly show they mean business, but would they really have the guts to do that?