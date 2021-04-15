Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career could be OVER as the AC Milan star faces a huge ban for betting links

It’s been fun to watch the return of Zlatan at AC Milan as he’s proven he’s still a top-level striker despite his age, while it also looked like he was on for an international swansong in the Euro’s this summer.
We all know that football has a dangerous relationship with betting where players are told to stay away from it but gambling firms seem to sponsor every league or team, and Zlatan could be in a bit of trouble.
The Mirror have reported that he’s in serious trouble for links to a gambling firm, but this comes down to him owning a stake in the company rather than placing bets.
READ MORE: Photo: Astonishing stuff from Turkey as Galatasaray Chairman publicly states he’s sick of star’s “sex parties”
It’s confirmed that neither FIFA or UEFA will tolerate any players having links to betting companies and it does mean a three-year ban could be on the table.
Zlatan will turn 40 later this year so that would essentially end his career, so the authorities could have a huge decision when it comes to setting a precedent and preventing any further wrongdoing.
Ending the career of a legendary player will certainly show they mean business, but would they really have the guts to do that?