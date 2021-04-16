Argentina president worried about country hosting the Copa América this summer due to rise in COVID cases

This summer will see plenty of international football as tournaments occur after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In South America, the Copa América will occur in Argentina and Colombia. However, one politician is worried that this event won’t happen with the increase in coronavirus cases.

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, stated his concern for the tournament during his appearance on Radio 10, where ESPN Argentina relayed his comments.

“All that worries me. Besides, I also see what happens with the Argentine teams. Yesterday or the day before yesterday, I heard what happens with the Argentine soccer teams, and they have not left Argentina. The contagions are repeated. That is not anything other than to be part of a society in which infections increase,” Fernández said.

“I do not want to frustrate the spectacle of the Copa América; what I want is for us to be very sensible, very careful. We have some time ahead to see how things evolve and to see how we can master this problem.”

Argentina saw a rise in cases and deaths last Wednesday; they saw 368 deaths new deaths. The highest number of deaths since the pandemic began. This month, Colombia also extends its coronavirus restrictions as cases also continue to rise in the other host country.

South America’s governing body, CONMEBOL, was hopeful to have spectators in the stadiums for this event; however, one thing is for sure, the competition will proceed with or without supporters in the selected stadiums for the competition.