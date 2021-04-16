Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira breaks his silence again and states preference to play for Boca Juniors next season

A couple of weeks ago, Lucas Torreira made it known that he prefers a move back to South America, preferably to Boca Juniors.

Now the Arsenal FC midfielder, who’s on loan to Atlético Madrid, surfaced once again to state that his preferred destination for next season is to join the Argentine side during an interview with Perfil Bulos.

Marca relayed the 25-year-old’s comments, who said that he wants to be closer to his family after his mother’s death due to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the Arsenal midfielder added that he’s been unhappy over the last two seasons but continues to put on a smile.

“I have it very clear, it is my idea, and I want to fulfill it. I want to be close to my family, especially to accompany my father, the one who is suffering the most from the death of my mother,” Torreira said.

“There are two seasons here in Europe in which I am not having a very good time. I always try to be with a smile. They think that everything is fine, but it is not like that.”

Torreira understands that a purchase for Boca Juniors would be complicated as Arsenal asks for €17.2 million to buy the player, who’s under contract until 2023.

“I am an Arsenal player, and the clubs will have to agree on a one-year loan. A purchase would be difficult for Boca. I want to do it now, at 25 years old,” Torreira said.

Arsenal is willing to let him go out on loan, but The Gunners want Boca Juniors to fork over more than the €1-million for the season-long loan fee.