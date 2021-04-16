Arsenal suffer early transfer blow as Real Madrid refuse to sell on €40m on-loan star

Martin Odegaard has partly renewed his reputation in an impressive half-season on loan in London, with Arsenal among a number of European suitors considering a move for the Norwegian in the summer.

Real Madrid have decided that the midfielder remains an important part of their long term plans, however, with Marca (via the Daily Mail) reporting that the 22-year-old will not be for sale in the upcoming window.

“Odegaard doesn’t have the best of relationships with current boss Zinedine Zidane after being shipped out on loan again this term, but Madrid do not want the 22-year-old to go because he is considered a ‘key piece’ of the the club’s future,” Jordan Seward wrote.

The Spanish outlet have claimed that Zinedine Zidane’s side have pulled up a list of ‘untouchables’, of which the €40m (as valued by Transfermarkt) star is a part of.

The reported update throws an early spanner in the works for Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer plans.

That being said, with Odegaard having spent a combined total of over 10,000 minutes on loan since joining the Spanish outfit (compared to less than 500 with Madrid), there remains the possibility that the No.11 could be considered surplus to requirements – for the right price.