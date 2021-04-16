Arsenal will need to find alternatives this summer as main transfer target is listed as untouchable

Every club needs to have some alternative plans in the transfer market in case the initial ones fall through, and it’s now starting to look like Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid in the summer.

He’s been fantastic for Arsenal since making his loan move in January, but there’s no indication that there’s an option to buy included in there so his future is down to Real Madrid.

Marca have reported that the Norwegian star is seen as untouchable in the transfer market this summer and they do see a major role for him at the club, so there’s no chance that Arsenal can sign him.

They do point to the problem that is his poor relationship with Zidane and that’s the only thing that could force the player to demand an exit, but this also points to a change in the dugout too.

It’s confirmed that Zidane’s inability to manage the younger players is a real problem and there’s a growing belief that he’s no longer suited to the club as they look to rebuild, so that could be positive for Odegaard next year.

One of the issues with Real Madrid is the club’s DNA seems to dictate that they need to keep signing new players every year and they do have a reluctance when it comes to trusting their youngsters, so you can still see a scenario after the season starts where he’s suddenly available again.

It’s also possible that Arsenal will have moved on by that point, so his permanent transfer now looks unlikely.