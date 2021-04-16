Arsenal youngster proves he simply has to start every game as he’s given Europa League Player of the Week

It’s always interesting to watch the performances of youngsters as they break into the team, especially when you want to see that one performance that proves they have arrived.

Bukayo Saka’s versatility has counted against him at times because it feels like he’s having to prove himself in multiple different positions, but he just continues to excel and he looks like a vital part of the team.

Mikel Arteta has probably reached that point where he just can’t leave him out of the starting line-up anymore, and there’s even more evidence of this as he was given the Player of the Week award for his performance last night:

A stunning performance in Prague ? Bukayo Saka scoops the prize! ?@hankookreifen | #UELPOTW | #UEL — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 16, 2021

He has been used as an attacking full back at times but we’re starting to see that he’s at his best when he’s allowed to play as part of the front three as it allows him to cause the most damage, so hopefully he’s now cementing that role as his own.

He was a constant menace last night and also scored the third goal that essentially put the tie to bed, so it’s great to see him getting the recognition that he deserves for another great performance.